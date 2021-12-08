Chelsea are among a number of teams who have been linked with Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho (ed.note: no relation to Ricardo), as per Goal, and previously, Eurosport. The 19-year-old attacking midfielder is considered to be one of the most exciting talents in the country, and he has made 11 appearances for the Cottagers this season, scoring 4 goals (while missing a bit of time with injury). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Southampton, Leeds United and Liverpool are also said to be in the chase for Portugal-born England youth international’s signature.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea have all taken an interest in Fulham's 19-year-old star ⭐️



He's bagged five goals in his first 17 professional matches



Who is Fabio Carvalho? #NXGN — GOAL News (@GoalNews) December 7, 2021

Carvalho’s current contract expires at the end of the season, and he has been rejecting extension offers, as per the Athletic, which has led to speculation that he could leave in January already, lest Fulham lose him for free a small compensation fee in the summer.

Fulham manager Marco Silva remains optimistic however, and is hoping that all involved stay cool and make reasonable decisions.

“We are in the process to try and renew his contract, everyone knows that. But I hope everyone advising him makes him think just about football, and nothing (distracts) him from the most important thing in his life, playing football and doing his best every single day.” -Marco Silva; source: Daily Mail

Carvalho is apparently in the process of changing agents, which might be bad news for Fulham, as one Jorge Mendes is among those trying to woo him, as per the Daily Mail. Mendes is apparently selling the youngster a Liverpool dream.

Meanwhile, Development Squad summer signing Bradley Ryan has left the club to join 8th-tier Ramsgate.

Ryan had been at Chelsea for a little less than three months after arriving from 6th-tier Welling United. The 18-year-old attacking midfielder made the bench for the Dev Squad twice, but did not play.

Best of luck to him in his future endeavors!