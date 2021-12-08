According to a report yesterday from the Independent, Chelsea defender Antonio Rüdiger is ‘moving closer’ to an exit from Stamford Bridge. His brother/agent Sahr Senesie has already met with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, both of whom are ready to pay more than Chelsea, and has apparently even reached an ‘informal agreement’ with the former — although no pen has been put to paper just yet.

At the same time, there are plenty of other interested parties, including Manchester United and Tottenham, the latter whom were quite close to signing Rüdiger last summer before they ran out of time. The 28-year-old center back however is said to prefer to leave England should he be unable to to reach an agreement with Chelsea.

There is still hope that Rüdiger will stay, though that seems to be less and less likely as we get closer and closer to January. While his performances have not been affected, the sooner we sort this out one way or another, the better it will be for all involved.

Exclusive: Antonio Rudiger is moving closer to leaving Chelsea as a free agent next summer.



His brother, who is also his agent, has an informal agreement in place with Real Madrid.



A meeting with Bayern Munich was also held last week. #cfc https://t.co/oBvieCTKR6 — Tom Kershaw (@trlkershaw) December 7, 2021

Meanwhile, teams continue to line up for Andreas Christensen as well, since he has also yet to sign an extension. Two of the latest are AC Milan and Barcelona, though they’re just fishing at the moment — with Christensen still more likely to re-sign with Chelsea than anyone else.