Turns out that the Hungary national football team head coach may not actually know what’s happening.

Marco Rossi made an off-hand claim yesterday that he believes that one of his best players, center back Attila Szalai, is signing for Chelsea in January. The 23-year-old left-footed defender has been linked with the Blues (and a few other teams) for much of the past month, and while he is still expected to leave next month, the ticket to his destination doesn’t read London at the moment.

The Telegraph’s Matt Law has debunked Rossi’s claims this morning, adding that Chelsea are not even interested in Szalai in first place. Womp womp womp...

Chelsea do not have a deal agreed to sign Attila Szalai in January or the summer - despite what the Hungarian coach might think. Told he's not currently a player of interest to #cfc — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) December 7, 2021

Things can of course change and change quickly in football, and Szalai’s reputation is certainly growing. He could yet enter our radar, especially as we continue to deal with the uncertain contract situations of our center back corps — still Trevoh Chalobah is the only one under contract beyond this season!

For now, we can probably forget about this rumor. Well, until the next random claim from somewhere.