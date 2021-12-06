Faustino Anjorin’s loan move to Lokomotiv Moscow was beset with good intentions and lofty expectations, with the Russian Premier League side even un-retiring Dmitri Loskov’s legendary No.10 shirt for the Chelsea loanee, and with their head of player development, Ralf Rangnick fully intending to activate his buy-option before the end of the season and build their team around him.

Unfortunately, things have not gone to plan. Anjorin failed to make much of an impact, having been used mostly as a substitute — despite a few moments of brilliance — before suffering a broken metatarsal that has seen him return to Chelsea, at least for the time being.

In the meantime, Rangnick himself has left the club to become the new manager at Manchester United. He arrived at Lokotomiv with grand plans, but didn’t even see them through for six months.

As collateral damage, Russian outlet Sport Express are reporting that Lokomotiv will not be taking up said buy-option, even if Anjorin does return to the club for the second half of the season once fully recovered, as had been the plan. Football.London add that talks will be held with Lokomotiv with regards to what the 20-year-old’s immediate future might entail.

Это приобретение Рангника точно нельзя назвать удачным ‍♂️



Полузащитник вернется в «Челси» после окончания аренды. pic.twitter.com/jZiPummBGB — Спорт-Экспресс (@sportexpress) December 6, 2021

The £17m agreed fee was always going to be a steep ask for a club in the Russian Premier League, and that’s doubly true now following Rangnick’s exit. But this development isn’t necessarily the worst news, since the appeal of playing for Lokomotiv was mostly due to Rangnick’s presence in the first place.

While there is always a possibility that Thomas Tuchel integrates Anjorin into the squad, it’s more likely that he will head on loan once again next summer, and this time, likely closer to home.