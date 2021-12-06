While Inter Milan may have distanced themselves from a move for Malang Sarr, their local rivals, AC Milan could be interested, as per Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) and Tuttosport.

With their starting centre back Simon Kjær undergoing knee surgery, and therefore having been ruled out for the rest of the season, the Serie A leaders are on the lookout for a replacement. While they still have Fikayo Tomori, Alessio Romagnoli and Matteo Gabbia, manager Stefano Pioli has confirmed the club’s intentions to dip into the winter transfer market.

“If a long-term injury is confirmed, I think we will need to act in the transfer market, but we will only do it to improve the team. “Simon’s charisma, personality and ability to know what to say at the right moment is very important for the team. We are very close to Simon and we are worried for him. But we are also aware that everything will be alright and that he will get through this, because he is a strong person.” -Stefano Pioli; source: The Indian Express

Alongside Sarr, other names said to be on their lengthy wishlist include Gleison Bremer, Tiago Djalo, Sven Botman, Nikola Milenkovic, Luiz Felipe, Jhon Lucumi, Benoit Badiashile, Becir Omeragic, Facundo Medina and Caleb Okoli.

But Sarr is said to be particularly enticing since Chelsea are willing to let him head out on a loan in January, and Milan obviously have a good relationship with us, considering the number of deals that we have done in recent years.

With Sarr not really in Thomas Tuchel’s plans, another loan move would indeed be optimal for his career — although we’ll probably need to add a centre back of our own to the first-team to replace him, especially if our large number of injury issues continue.