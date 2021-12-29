César Azpilicueta is “very close” to Barcelona, according to Gerard Romero (who broke the Willian-to-Barcelona story several years ago, which was later confirmed by the player himself), and the Chelsea captain has an “agreement in principle” to join them on a free transfer in the summer. Only a few “personal issues” can change this, adds Romero (ed.note: which does give him a convenient out should this story prove false).

Mundo Deportivo and Diario Sport also reiterate Barca’s long-standing interest — recently also given credence by the Athletic — claiming that Azpilicueta is attracted to their rebuilding project, which is why a new contract hasn’t been formalized with Chelsea. (Ed. note: or because, you know, this isn’t high priority at the moment for us.)

Alongside Azpilicueta, Barcelona also continue to monitor Andreas Christensen’s situation, which remains unchanged (and expiring). Meanwhile, Antonio Rüdiger continues to edge closer and closer to Real Madrid.

On the flip side of this ledger, we’re seemingly making moves of our own in the transfer market, with Jules Koundé on the radar as always, and Matthijs De Ligt continuing to emerge as another option due to Juventus’ financial troubles.