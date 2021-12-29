Ross Barkley joined Chelsea four years ago in an attempt to take the proverbial next step and reach the next level of his development. Unfortunately, we’ve yet to see him even replicate his form seen at Everton, let alone anything above and beyond that.

As fate would have it, he might now get the opportunity to return to the friendly confines of Goodison, with the Telegraph and the Daily Mail both reporting that Everton are “considering a loan swoop” in the upcoming January transfer window for the 28-year-old, who is on Rafa Benitez’s wishlist to reinforce the squad.

Barkley has only played a little over 400 minutes of football for Chelsea so far this season, which is still more than last year, when he was farmed out to Aston Villa, where he failed to catch on after a hot start fizzled out rather quickly. He has 18 months left on his contract, and surely his future lies away from Stamford Bridge, just as it’s been apparent for some time.

With Chelsea being linked with Lucas Digne, maybe we can exchange loans with Everton?