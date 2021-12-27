Chelsea join race for Leeds United star Raphinha with ‘strong interest’ — report

According to Sport Italia’s Gianluigi Longari, who claims to have also broken the news of Raphinha’s transfer to Leeds United two years ago, Chelsea have joined the race for the left-footed winger.

We apparently have “strong interest” in the Brazil international, who has been in terrific form this season, scoring 8 goals in 16 appearances, and has been probably the best player in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

Also #Chelsea have strong interest in #Leeds winger #Raphinha. Blues are working for next summer, as many others top clubs around the Europe. #CFC @tvdellosport #LUFC — Gianluigi Longari (@Glongari) December 26, 2021

Raphinha’s future has been subject to much speculation as of late, with the Liverpool Echo for example reporting that Liverpool are eyeing the 25-year-old to reinforce their attack.

However, the biggest noise so far has been created by TNT Sports Brazil, who claimed that Raphinha was set for Bayern Munich in a €50m move this winter, to replace the potentially-departing Kingsley Coman. But BILD has refuted those claims, noting that discussions aren’t advanced, and any move for Raphinha would only take place in the summer, provided they take place at all. Bayern Munich are not expected to make expensive signings in the winter transfer window, as per Abendzeitung.

Those claims are corroborated by the Yorkshire Evening Post, who say that a January move is unlikely, with Leeds holding talks with Raphinha’s representatives recently over a new contract.

Speaking of Coman, who has been linked with Chelsea a few times as well, Bayern Munich have restarted contract extension talks, as per BILD, and are determined to keep him and are no longer reluctant to meet his demands.

Tz believe that an agreement will be reached in early 2022, with Coman’s contract entering its final 18 months. He has been the subject of rumored interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United as well.