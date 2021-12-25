Chelsea have been linked with a January move for Barcelona’s Sergiño Dest, who’s not only injured at the moment but apparently out of favor with new manager Xavi Hernandez. ESPN add that Barca are thus “open to offers”, which they’d hope to use to fund incoming signings — like Ferran Torres’ €55m move — after failing to find buyers for the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti and Neto. (Barcelona meanwhile could reportedly look to sign César Azpilicueta in January to replace Dest, LOL!)

However, Diario Sport note that Barcelona have only received loan proposals thus far for the USA international, and are therefore willing to wait until the summer for offers of a more permanent nature. The 21-year-old’s price tag may be as low as €15m. Chelsea, who have now also been linked to Dest by Spanish sources, are set to face competition from Arsenal and Manchester City, and Bayern Munich — though the latter haven’t had any recent contacts.

A día de hoy no hay nada respecto a Dest. Seguirá si no hay giro importante. El club busca ‘novias’ pero:



-propuestas son CESIÓN con opción compra. Si no hay cash inmediato, FCB prefiere esperar a junio y ver qué



-Dest solo piensa en ponerse al 100% y ganarse la titularidad pic.twitter.com/itHwmjGCMb — Toni Juanmartí (@tjuanmarti) December 23, 2021

Dest himself is apparently insistent on proving himself to Xavi first, and doesn’t want to leave Camp Nou just yet. He has held talks with his manager, and wants to win his place back in the team once he has fully recovered from his injury.

Alongside Dest, Chelsea are said to be “considering a move” for Everton’s Lucas Digne — who is also being courted by Napoli — but any move for a new wingback in January will be dependent on Ben Chilwell’s status and injury prognosis.