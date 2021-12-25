Chelsea are expected to have a quiet January transfer window, with renewals of players on expiring contracts and keeping the squad intact to be the primary focus.

According to the Evening Standard, Thomas Tuchel is happy with the squad at this disposal, and any incoming players would have to be part of a long-term transfer strategy already — like Jules Koundé for instance.

Chelsea are also expected to retain the majority of the first-team squad, with only Ross Barkley and Malang Sarr likely to leave.

There has been some speculation over the immediate futures of Hakim Ziyech — who was linked to Barcelona prior to them agreeing a deal for Ferran Torres — and Timo Werner — who is being pursued by Newcastle United and Barcelona — but both are expected to stay at Stamford Bridge for the time being.

Meanwhile, we will be working on contract renewals for the the defensive quartet of Thiago Silva, César Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rüdiger. Silva is said to be close to agreeing new terms, while Christensen has apparently changed his representatives to get his future clarified quicker.

Chelsea will reportedly also work towards extending the contracts of teenagers Harvey Vale and Jude Soonsup-Bell, both of whom started in the League Cup quarterfinal against Brentford and have contracts currently expiring in 2023.