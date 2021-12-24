Bringing Christmas cheer to Chelsea with some Sergiño Dest speculation

Chelsea’s wing-back situation is a bit of a concern heading into the second half of the season (and also beyond).

Ben Chilwell could miss the rest of the season (and probably beyond) if it’s decided he needs surgery, while Marcos Alonso has faded badly since being pressed back into service. Meanwhile, on the right, César Azpilicueta doesn’t seem to have the legs anymore for the role. Azpi’s contract is also up at the end of the season, while Alonso will have one year left.

Basically, a solution is probably needed for the second-half of the season — I’m not optimistic about Chilwell despite him opting not to have surgery right away on his ACL — and is definitely needed for next season and beyond — and ACL recovery isn’t always straightforward, even these days with modern medical and rehab procedures.

Into that scenario steps a report from the Express, which I’d normally ignore because it’s the Express, but the speculation does make some sense given this situation.

Their report claims that Chelsea are “plotting a £30m move” for Sergiño Dest, who joined Barcelona 18 months ago, but apparently might be surplus to requirements after and excellent first season but a not-so-great second so far — especially as he could be used to raise funds to help balance the books and get their €50m Ferran Torres deal over the line.

Bayern Munich are also said to be interested in the 21-year-old USA international, who’s nominally a right back, but is also comfortable on the left. Dest came through the Ajax Academy before earning his €20-25m move to Barcelona. He played against Chelsea a couple years ago, when we were drawn into the same Champions League group (though he did not feature in the madcap 4-4 at the Bridge, when we were introduced to Hakim Ziyech).

In any case, this is nothing but idle speculation at this point, but a signing like Dest would be fairly sensible and potentially solve multiple issues in the squad — now and for the future (even if we assume that another full back of the level of Reece James will emerge from the Academy soon).