Robert Kenedy’s loan move to Flamengo has not quite worked out as well as all the attention, complications, and hype surrounding his move would have led everyone to believe — and that has started to a few rumors about him leaving — but the 25-year-old is determined to make things work still.

According to a report from BolaVIP, Kenedy’s hoping that a full pre-season over these winter months will get him set up to go properly for the team. Flamengo begin the Rio state championships in a month’s time, in late January, while the national Série A starts in April. Kenedy’s loan contract is good through the end of June, with the team reportedly holding a €10m buy-option.

A report earlier this week linked Kenedy with a possible move to Shakhtar Donetsk, but he appears to prefer the beaches of Rio to steppes of the Donbas, and who can blame him.