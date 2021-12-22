ESPN recently claimed that Sevilla would be willing to negotiate a discount on Jules Koundé, perhaps even for a January transfer, but that surprising story has been unsurprisingly debunked by ABC Sevilla (via Sport Witness) and Marca, who claim that not only are Sevilla not willing to lower their demands, they are not expecting the 23-year-old to leave just yet.

And while Chelsea remain in the rumor-picture as favorites for his eventual signature, it sounds like Sevilla remain just as adamant that in order for him to leave, someone will have to actually trigger the €80m buyout clause in his contract.

Alongside Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur (LOL), Manchester United, and Barcelona could all yet make an attempt to sign him, but given that Sevilla are well on course to finish in the top four (and perhaps even continue to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid), they will have to present more than just a big checks to entice the France international.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid continue to prioritize Antonio Rüdiger’s signing, which perhaps does put pressure on Chelsea to go back in for Koundé (or someone else?). Atlético Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Munich Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are all said to be interested in Toni as well, who seems quite spoilt for choice in deciding which direction to take his career.