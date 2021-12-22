Hakim Ziyech has recently spoken of how he’s starting to enjoy life “more and more” at Chelsea this season, especially as he’s seen his involvement and importance increase amid the club’s various injury and illness issues. Not coincidently, exit rumors linking him with Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund have started to fade more and more as well.

They’re still around because we’ve got to keep the rumor mill churning and the clicks burning, but Barcelona are reportedly focused on Ferrán Torres (not sure where they’re getting the €50m from) and BVB are having second thoughts.

While BILD claim that the 28-year-old remains Dortmund’s primary January target — loan with a buy-option of course — Sport1 claim that the pretenders to Bayern’s throne have doubts about his fit with the team both in terms of playing style and personality-wise. Not that it matters because Ziyech’s happy at Stamford Bridge, and is set to stay until at least the summer, according to their report.