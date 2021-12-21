After a decade at Chelsea, with a trophy cabinet bursting at the seams and sitting seventh on the all-time appearance list, there’s no doubt about César Azpilicueta’s status as a club legend.

However, there is apparently some growing doubt about his immediate future at the club as he enters the final six months of his contract — and that’s purely down to the business of football.

The captain has been linked with Barcelona recently, whom he could join for free in the summer. Given his age (33 by the time next season starts) and his steadily and naturally declining level of play and involvement, Chelsea are unlikely to offer more than a one-year extension, as is our unwritten policy. Barca — or others — could very well offer two, or more, not to mention more opportunities to play, which might be a factor with the World Cup coming up next year as well.

There is a reason our legends tend not to finish their careers at the club.

That said, still no one actually expects Azpi to leave (including Tuchel). There’s a non-zero chance that he could of course, but it’s very unlikely, with the Athletic still putting it at 90 per cent (down from 99 oh no!) that he stays.

Carry on.