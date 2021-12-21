Kimpembe linked with Chelsea; De Ligt ready for ‘next step’; Süle to leave Bayern — report

Presnel Kimpembe is reportedly willing to leave PSG in search of a new challenge, and according to L’Equipe (via Foot Mercato), his first-choice may well be Chelsea and a reunion with Thomas Tuchel.

Kimpembe has been at PSG since age 10, but he apparently feels that a move to the Premier League is now the right choice for his career. The 26-year-old’s said to be unhappy with various “internal tensions” at PSG and also feels that Ligue 1 isn’t the best place for his peak years. Moreover, the constant links to other centre backs like Antonio Rüdiger may have also forced him to reconsider his future.

The left-footed Kimpembe, who’s under contract through 2024, was a key player for Tuchel at PSG, and could indeed be a perfect replacement for Rüdiger.

Meanwhile, superagent Mino Raiola has seen it fit to drop another hint about Matthijs De Ligt’s future, claiming that the 22-year-old is ready for the next step in his career beyond Juventus, who are currently mired in seventh place in the Serie A and in real danger of missing out on the all-important Champions League for next season.

“Matthijs de Ligt is now ready for a new step - he thinks that too. “I think we all know which clubs to mention for Matthijs de Ligt as ‘next step’. We will see this summer. “Premier League? It can be Barcelona too, or Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain…” -Mino Raiola; source: NRC via Fabrizio Romano

La Stampa (via Get Italian Football News) claim that if Juve finish outside the top-four, the chances of De Ligt’s departure would greatly increase, adding that Chelsea are keeping a keen eye on things (alongside Barcelona, and probably everyone else). Not that this is any new information.

Last, and least, we have the latest rumored turn in Niklas Süle’s Bayern future, with the 26-year-old now once again set to leave the club. Sky Deutschland (via Bavarian Football Works) claim he is “as good as gone”, despite a new contract extension offer from Bayern last month.

Süle could prove a frugal free transfer for Chelsea, regardless of his wages, but at that rate we might as well just give Antonio Rüdiger what he wants in his new contract.