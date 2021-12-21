Chelsea winger Kenedy is currently on loan at Flamengo, and is thus enjoying the offseason with the team not set to begin their local Rio de Janeiro state championships, the Campeonato Carioca, until late January. However, he may not be there by the time that actually begins.

According to UOL, Shakhtar Donetsk, who continue to strongly maintain their modern tradition of signing all the Brazilian players possible, would like to add the 25-year-old to the team in January — provided we recall him from his loan. New Shakhtar boss Roberto De Zerbi is said to have personally asked for Kenedy’s signing, and the club have apparently initiated contacts with Chelsea.

Kenedy: Shakhtar Donetsk procurou o Chelsea para tirá-lo agora do Flamengo. É um pedido do treinador italiano Roberto de Zerbi - perdeu recentemente Marlos e Dentinho. Clube carioca, que pagou 500 mil euros pelo empréstimo, aguarda o desenrolar as conversas — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) December 19, 2021

Flamengo would likely demand some compensation should we cut Kenedy’s loan short at the halfway point, since they paid a €500k loan fee in the summer. Flamengo also have a €10m buy-option, though they are unlikely to take that up regardless. Kenedy has played only 544 minutes across 18 appearances (just 4 starts), scoring once. His contract with Chelsea runs through 2023.