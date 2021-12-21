Malang Sarr is reportedly hoping to leave Chelsea on loan in January in search of more gametime, and his agent has been making the rounds in the Serie A trying to arrange one.

He’s already tried at AC Milan and now, according to Naples Magazine (via Sport Witness), Napoli have also been offered the chance to sign the 22-year-old on loan. The Partenopei are on the lookout for a new centre back — they have also been linked with Attila Szalai — after selling Kostas Manolas to Olympiacos.

However, while Napoli — and Milan — do “like” Sarr, they would require a wage subsidy from Chelsea to make the deal happen. But of course!

Sarr has made just four appearances all season, one each in the Premier League and the Champions League, and two in the League Cup. He’s in line to start on Wednesday as well, in the League Cup quarterfinal, but otherwise his prospects at Chelsea remain very limited. A loan is surely the best option for all involved.