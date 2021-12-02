Andreas Christensen’s camp staying mum in the ‘corner of shame’

The saga of Andreas Christensen’s contract renewal took yet another unexpected turn yesterday, as Thomas Tuchel gave the 25-year-old defender his first start in four games, barely 24 hours after confirming that those absences had come as a result of said contract standoff.

Does that mean that we’ve reached a resolution, for reportedly the third time? And that unlike the previous two times, Christensen is actually ready to sign?

Maybe?

Danish media, who describe Christensen’s status as having been put in “the corner of shame”, reached out to Christensen’s agent, his father Sten, but he was not willing to comment on the situation.

“I do not want to comment on it at this time.” -Sten Christensen; source: BT.dk

Considering that it’s supposedly Sten himself who’s (mostly) caused this situation in the first place, does this mean he’s admitting defeat? Or is the battle about to escalate? The transfer window opens in a month, and that will give certainly give him plenty of ammunition, even if Christensen himself claims he wants to stay. But actions speak louder than words, and so far, those actions have not supported those words.

Plenty of hardball on show. Who’s going blink first?