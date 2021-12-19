Torino ‘absolutely not’ selling Gleison Bremer to Chelsea in January

Chelsea have been linked with Torino centre back Gleison Bremer, with one recent report even claiming that we’re in pole position to sign him next month already.

However, Torino president Urbano Cairo has downplayed any such suggestions, and has conveyed in no uncertain terms that Bremer will not be departing in January.

“Absolutely not, I never thought of selling Bremer in January. Absolutely not. Gleison Bremer is one of our players. For the moment, I have not spoken to anyone: Bremer is ours, he remains with us for the whole of the campaign. We will see…” -Urbano Cairo; source: La Gazzetta dello Sport via Sport Witness

Mid-season transfers are never easy or straightforward, and that might be doubly true these days, given all the COVID-related uncertainties and negative economic effects. The January market is expected to be particularly quiet this season.

That said, Bremer’s list of suitors continues to grow, with Chelsea, West Ham United, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, Inter Milan, Napoli, and especially AC Milan interested in his services. We might have to wait until the summer however. Maybe we will have better luck with Jules Koundé in the meantime.