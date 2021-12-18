According to ESPN, Chelsea could yet decide to make a move for Jules Koundé in the upcoming winter transfer window. While a summer pursuit is still the more likely eventuality, Sevilla are apparently willing to negotiate a fee below the €80m release clause now, and are (once again) happy to accept a bid in the region of €50-60m after failing to make it to the knockout rounds of the Champions League — assuming we don’t again send the bid in the last few days of the transfer window.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan (going back to his days as PSG manager, even), while the 23-year-old himself is also said to be keen on Chelsea. Koundé’s contract with Sevilla is good through 2024, but he had already agreed personal terms (at least in principle) with Chelsea in the summer, so that shouldn’t be a problem this time around either.

Other names on Chelsea’s wishlist supposedly include Lille’s Sven Botman and Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix, and while Tuchel has previously mentioned that he expects a quiet winter transfer window, given all our injury (and contractual) issues, and Malang Sarr being Malang Sarr, surely signing another defender can’t hurt?