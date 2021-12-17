Monaco’s Aurélien Tchouaméni ‘as expensive as the Grand Casino’

Aurélien Tchouaméni will be one of the most coveted players in upcoming transfer windows, with the 22-year-old midfielder already a frequent target of countless rumors linking him with various top European sides, Chelsea included.

His current team, AS Monaco are of course aware of all this and will be setting their asking price accordingly if and when transfer speculation evolves into actual transfer activity. Just how high might that price be?

Well, as they say, if you have to ask, you can’t afford it.

“He is a complete midfielder, very fast and physically strong, he reminds me of Steven Gerrard. He is already a top player despite being only 22, but if we want to become a top club, then we should not sell him. We are an ambitious club... “However, we’ll assess the situation at the end of the season. The player is under contract until 2024 and his transfer value is the one of a top player. Everything is expensive in Monte Carlo, let’s say that Tchouaméni is as expensive as the Grand Casino.” -Paul Mitchell; source: Tuttosport via Football Italia

Sounds a bit more than the €60m rumored before!

Do wonder which is higher, Bank of England money for Declan Rice or Grand Casino jackpot for Tchouaméni? Place your bets!

Meanwhile, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has resurfaced in the AS Roma rumor mill recently, with José Mourinho’s side apparently hoping to (dust themselves off and) try again (try again) after getting rebuffed in the summer. If at first you don’t succeed...

This is the Serie A we’re talking about, so of course it’s a loan with a potential buy option that they are supposedly planning.

Good luck with that.