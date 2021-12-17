Torino centre back Gleison Bremer has been recently linked with Chelsea, and Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Sport Witness) go one step further than that even by claiming that we’re in “pole position” to sign him, perhaps as soon as January, ahead of any and all other suitors.

AC Milan are one of the sides that have shown a concrete interest in Bremer already, but they are not in a position to meet Torino’s €25-30m asking price. This brings Chelsea into the picture on obvious financial grounds.

Torino don’t want to lose Bremer as they consider him a fundamental member of the squad, but his reluctance to extend his contract, which has 18 months left on it, could yet force the team’s hands — lest they lose him for free just like they are set lose Andrea Belotti this summer.

Chelsea will most likely be in need of at least one, if not multiple centre backs for next season, and Bremer could conceivably meet those requirements should this story ever amount to anything more than idle speculation.