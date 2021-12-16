Anthony Barry may be a remnant from Frank Lampard’s coaching staff, but he remains as influential as ever, despite the change in management. Thomas Tuchel has spoken highly of him repeatedly, and Barry has been specifically credited with Chelsea’s excellence on set pieces (though his responsibilities stretch beyond just that) and the good relationship he maintains with the players.

Barry was highly rated even before joining Chelsea in the summer of 2020, and his reputation has only grown since. He’s taken on extra coaching duties with the Republic of Ireland recently, and has fielded multiple offers of management along the way, including from one of his former teams, Fleetwood Town.

Barry rejected Town back in January, but they are once again looking for a new manager, and so they have once again made an approach to their former player. But according to the Athletic, Barry has once again rejected Fleetwood, just as he has rejected other recent approaches from the likes of Aberdeen, Cardiff City and Tranmere Rovers. The 35-year-old evidently wants to continue learning from Thomas Tuchel and gaining experience before striking out on his own — certainly a sound approach even if Tuchel would apparently not stand in his way if he wanted to leave.

With so many clubs interested in his services, it’s almost certain that Barry will one day go on to manage a club of his own. For now, we’re fortunate to have him as part of the coaching staff and hopefully our good fortunes together continue for a while longer.