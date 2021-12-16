Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio signed one former Chelsea player last summer in Pedro and tried to do so with Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Kepa Arrizabalaga as well, and they may not be done mining the Blues for reinforcements.

In fact, they are expected to make another play for Kepa in the summer, and perhaps Loftus-Cheek as well, while according to a report from Il Messaggero, Sarri’s also interested in Callum Hudson-Odoi as well as Emerson Palmieri, and Lazio are hoping to keep him happy by turning those wishes into reality. It is the season of giving, after all!

They might even try next month already, though it’s hard to picture Hudson-Odoi leaving Chelsea anytime soon (and certainly in January), while Emerson’s been a key player on loan at Olympique Lyonnais. Summer transfers, especially in the latter’s case, would be much more realistic — though perhaps still not all that feasible considering Lazio’s own financial situation.

Then again, looking for reason in a world of transfer rumor silliness is usually a futile effort anyway, and logic tends to take a backseat anyway.