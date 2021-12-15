Manchester United have been briefly mentioned in connection with Antonio Rüdiger before, and while Real Madrid remain the clear favorites (ahead of the likes of PSG or Bayern) to nab his signature on a free transfer — or as clear as anything can get in this situation — United’s intentions could become stronger if rumors from Germany are to be believed.

Sky Germany and Sport BILD’s Christian Falk (via Sport Witness) claim that United have “signaled a willingness to negotiate” with the 28-year-old defender who’s looking for a massive but probably rightly deserved payday for his final big contract. United could certainly meet any such demands, despite spending big on other center backs in recent seasons such as Harry Maguire and Raphaël Varane.

It also helps that new manager (and future technical director or some such) Ralf Rangnick apparently knows Rüdiger’s agent very well, not to mention Toni’s natural fit for Rangnick’s gegenpressing philosophy, a variation of which Thomas Tuchel employs as well.

TRUE✅ @ManUtd is interested in @ToniRuediger - Ralf Rangnick knows his Agent and Brother Sahr Senesie very well and signaled willingness to negotiate pic.twitter.com/6Xz4nZ2u4T — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 15, 2021

In related rumors, Chelsea have added Torino’s Gleison Bremer to our shortlist, as per Eurosport.

The 24-year-old center back, who’s said to idolize his legendary countryman Lúcio, has been a key player for Il Toro for the last three seasons, and as the central player in their back three, a big reason why they possess the fourth best defensive record in the Serie A at the moment. He has 18 months left on his contract though Torino will be wanting a hefty profit on the €5.8m they paid to Atlético Mineiro in 2018.

Bremer is reportedly also attracting interest from AC Milan, West Ham United, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Meanwhile, Leicester City have reportedly started talks over a new contract for Wesley Fofana. The 20-year-old’s current deal is good through 2025 but Chelsea’s supposed recent interest might have greased the wheels just as it was probably intended to. Good job, Mr Agent!