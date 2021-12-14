Malang Sarr’s Chelsea career has been rather unimpressive thus far, and the general consensus is the 22-year-old centre back needs to develop further before being considered for a bigger first-team role. His own agent has even claimed that a January loan would be in the best interests of all parties involved, and clubs are starting to queue up ahead of the winter transfer window.

AC Milan have already been mentioned as one of the interested clubs, and according to Foot Mercato, they could face competition from fellow Serie A side Torino. Il Toro are on the lookout for a new centre back since they could lose Bremer in the winter transfer window, while Kofi Djidji is also out with a muscle injury. Alongside Milan and Torino, other Italian sides as well as Bundesliga clubs are also said to be interested in Sarr’s services.

Sarr has played just 360 minutes of football this season, and he certainly needs more playing time to rectify the shortcomings in his game. He is unlikely to get those minutes at Chelsea, so a temporary move away is the ideal solution, although, his departure could also depend on Ben Chilwell’s recovery and return to the team.