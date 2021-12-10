With the futures of Antonio Rüdiger, Andreas Christensen, and perhaps even César Azpilicueta and Thiago Silva uncertain, Chelsea are surely drawing up contingency plans for solving our center back concerns for next season (and beyond). And even if we didn’t have to deal with all these expiring contracts, given the ages of several of our key players at the position, a revamp and a longer-term solution will be necessary sooner rather than later.

Chelsea could of course go back in for Jules Koundé and pay the €80m release clause, but the most interesting name currently linked with the Blues is young Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana. A fresh report from Goal today has followed up previous reports to that effect, claiming that the Foxes are “braced” for an approach from the Blues in the summer, assuming that the 20-year-old recovers properly from his broken fibula and ankle ligament tear. Fofana might not be cheaper than Koundé, with Leicester likely wanting a Maguire-sized £80m fee, but given his age and promise, could be part of a proper long-term solution.

No real action is expected in January however, which presumably includes keeping both Rüdiger and Christensen regardless of their contracts (and thus risking losing them for free in the summer).