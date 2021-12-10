 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Rüdiger ‘on course to become one of the best paid defenders on the planet’ — report

Plus Azpilicueta drawing interest of a less haughty kind

By Rohaan1997
West Ham United v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Antonio Rüdiger is set to become one of the highest paid defenders in the world according to the Daily Mail, with weekly wages potentially in the region of £400,000 (like Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus is said to be earning). Real Madrid, Juventus, Bayern Münich and PSG are apparently willing offer Rudiger a pre-contract in January that would quadruple his current salary. (Ed.note: that seems rather optimistic and speculative from any of those teams not named PSG but hey, let there be silliness!)

Real continue to be the favorites — may or may not have an “informal agreement” in place already — with Bayern Munich’s involvement still predicated largely on Niklas Süle’s future. Meanwhile, Liverpool have dropped out, citing already well-stocked defensive corps, as per the Liverpool Echo. (Ed.note: Chelsea seem unwilling to budge from our position and our offer, so if anyone’s actually willing to pay Rüdiger this much, they are more than welcome to do so.)

In other expiring contract news, César Azpilicueta continues to draw interest even if he’s not really likely to leave Chelsea, with Eurosport and El Español claiming that Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid have both joined Barcelona in monitoring Azpi’s situation.

Azpilicueta’s vast experience, versatility, quality and of course his potential free agency undoubtedly makes him an enticing transfer target, but unless he unexpectedly leaves Chelsea in the summer, this is all just hopeful speculation.

