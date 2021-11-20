 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Barcelona eyeing Andreas Christensen; PSG join Antonio Rüdiger sweepstakes — reports

Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

After being linked with Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta, the next player on Barcelona’s wishlist is Andreas Christensen.

According to Sky Sport Italia and plenty of other rumor-mongers, the Blaugrana are hoping for a chance to sign “the Danish Maldini” in the summer — unless of course he signs a new contract with Chelsea before then. (We’re waiting!)

Speaking of signing (or not) a new Chelsea contract, interest in Antonio Rüdiger continues to ramp up, with Marca reporting that Real Madrid have already prepared the pre-contract that they will offer in January.

Meanwhile, PSG have also joined the race, and according to Foot Mercato, they have already held talks with Rüdiger’s representatives, with Mauricio Pochettino also giving his approval for his signing — funny how he calls us a “defensive side”, and yet wants to sign our defenders!

Meanwhile, contrary to expectations, Thiago Silva could be set to stay for a third year — especially if we fail to agree new terms with Christensen and/or Rüdiger.

O Dia report that while Fluminense are pushing for Silva’s arrival, the 37-year-old is not quite ready to finish his career just yet, and his primary objective remains to play in the 2022 World Cup next winter. To that effect, there’s “still a great possibility” that Thiago Silva will renew his contract with Chelsea to give himself the best chance of keeping his place in the Brazil national team as well.

