After being linked with Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Hakim Ziyech, Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta, the next player on Barcelona’s wishlist is Andreas Christensen.

According to Sky Sport Italia and plenty of other rumor-mongers, the Blaugrana are hoping for a chance to sign “the Danish Maldini” in the summer — unless of course he signs a new contract with Chelsea before then. (We’re waiting!)

El Barça tiene en su lista a Christensen como explicó ayer @gerardromero. Confirmado. El club preguntó por él ya en verano. El defensa puede llegar solo si NO renueva con el Chelsea y queda libre en junio. Pierde mucha fuerza la posible llegada de Sterling por temas económicos. — Matteo Moretto (@MatteMoretto) November 19, 2021

Speaking of signing (or not) a new Chelsea contract, interest in Antonio Rüdiger continues to ramp up, with Marca reporting that Real Madrid have already prepared the pre-contract that they will offer in January.

Meanwhile, PSG have also joined the race, and according to Foot Mercato, they have already held talks with Rüdiger’s representatives, with Mauricio Pochettino also giving his approval for his signing — funny how he calls us a “defensive side”, and yet wants to sign our defenders!

Info : Pisté par le Real Madrid et le #Bayern, Antonio Rüdiger est convoité



- En fin de contrat en juin prochain avec #Chelsea, le #PSG a déjà entamé des discussions avec l'entourage du joueur



- Un choix également validé par Mauricio Pochettino https://t.co/CazTswZINP — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) November 19, 2021

Meanwhile, contrary to expectations, Thiago Silva could be set to stay for a third year — especially if we fail to agree new terms with Christensen and/or Rüdiger.

O Dia report that while Fluminense are pushing for Silva’s arrival, the 37-year-old is not quite ready to finish his career just yet, and his primary objective remains to play in the 2022 World Cup next winter. To that effect, there’s “still a great possibility” that Thiago Silva will renew his contract with Chelsea to give himself the best chance of keeping his place in the Brazil national team as well.