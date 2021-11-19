Hakim Ziyech’s future at Chelsea seems to be in some doubt, having largely failed to impress ever since joining from Ajax last season, but despite some juicy recent rumors (Borussia Dortmund, Barcelona), we are reportedly not quite willing to let him leave just yet — not even temporarily in January.

According to the Telegraph, Chelsea have not made any sort of decision over the 28-year-old’s future, neither positive or negative, and that includes not making any plans for any sort of departure. The report claims that the club are “likely to be reluctant” to sanction any January deal, especially given the busy fixture list stretching over five different competitions, including the FIFA Club World Cup coming up sometime in early 2022.

The report does add that Chelsea “may be prepared to listen” to transfer bids, but that sounds like more of a summertime happening. It’s tough to imagine any team coming in that strong for Ziyech in January.

Ziyech has made 10 appearances so far this season, including starts in three of our last four games before losing his spot to Ross Barkley in the last game before the international break. Now that the rest of the squad are getting healthy and fit once again, Ziyech’s minutes and involvement are likely to drop once again, lest he rediscovers some of the form that compelled us to spend €40m on him.