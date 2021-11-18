Chelsea’s uncertain situation at center back for next season has led us to the doors of Wesley Fofana, according to Foot Mercato in France. The young Leicester City defender is currently recovering from a broken leg and will not be returning to action until the new year, but that hasn’t stopped other clubs from showing interest — and perhaps has even encouraged it, looking for a potential discount.

Fofana signed with the Foxes from AS Saint-Étienne in 2020 for €35m at just age 19, and earned rave reviews for his assured, confident, and mature performances in his debut season. He was named the club’s Young Player of the Year, making 38 appearances in all competitions.

Alongside Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United are supposedly also keeping tabs on the situation. The 20-year-old’s current contract is good through 2025, and it’s expected that Leicester would hold out for a fee similar to the €87m that United paid for Harry Maguire’s transfer in 2019.

Meanwhile, a more familiar name in the Chelsea rumor mill could be leaving it soon, after Bayern Munich have, at long last, reportedly made their “first offer” to extend Niklas Süle’s contract — including a small pay-rise, as per BILD.

Süle has been indispensable for new head coach Julian Nagelsmann this season, and the contract would be a reward for those improved performances and growing stature at the club. Bayern are supposedly confident that no one in the Premier League will turn Süle’s head, and he will sign the new deal.

Incidentally, if Süle does sign the extension, it might have a domino effect on Bayern’s expected pursuit of Antonio Rüdiger and their supposed willingness to give him the wages he’s looking for. Rüdiger is more keen on staying in England than moving back to Germany, though obviously he wants to get paid as well, with the two sides still about €3-4m apart on the annual wage numbers, according to Sport BILD (via Sport Witness),