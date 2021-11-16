Borussia Dortmund have been recently linked with a January move for Hakim Ziyech, and those rumors have been regurgitated by Sky Deutschland.

According to the report, Chelsea are willing to loan out the 28-year-old, who is now well-behind in the pecking order of the attacking line. Dortmund want a player who can play both on the wings, as well as behind Erling Braut Haaland, and Ziyech certainly fits that bill. A final decision hasn’t been made, but the Bundesliga side would be amongst the first in the queue if we are to indeed make him available.

On the other hand, BVB have now apparently given up any remaining hope of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi that they may have harboring still from the summer. Hudson-Odoi has become a regular part of the Chelsea rotation, and while Dortmund have kept in touch with his entourage, it is almost definite that he will not leave in January.

Meanwhile, Chelsea continue to be linked with incoming players at the position, including Luis Díaz of Porto with A Bola and Correio da Manha (via Sport Witness) once again linking us with him — alongside the likes of Tottenham, Everton, Liverpool, Newcastle, Real Madrid and AC Milan. The 24-year-old has a release clause of €80m, but Porto may be willing to do business at €50m (that number was €30m just a few weeks ago). It’s unlikely that Chelsea would actually get involved either way.