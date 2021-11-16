Chelsea are also on the constant lookout for young prodigies, who could one day become mainstays of the senior team. One of them is certainly Angers forward Mohamed Ali-Cho , who is making quite the waves in Ligue 1.

According to L’Equipe, Chelsea alongside the likes of Atlético Madrid and AC Milan are monitoring the progress of the latest French sensation, Mohamed-Ali Cho (not to be confused with our own CHO sensation), who’s making waves in Ligue 1 already at just age 17. Having made his senior debut last year, he has gone on to amass 36 (!) first-team appearances for midtable side Angers SCO, and has also represented France at the U21 level.

Primarily a centre forward, Cho is also adept at playing on either flank as a winger. He’s featured in all 13 of Angers’ league games this season, starting 10, and scoring 2 goals.

A couple months shy of his 18th birthday, Cho has just 18 months left on his contract, and is expected to leave the club at the end of the summer. He has enlisted the services of a lawyer, Philippe Veber, to help in those aims. (Ed.note: though whether Chelsea’s the right choice for him at his specific career juncture is debatable; still, one to watch in the future!)