Jules Koundé may have made his peace at long last with his failed transfer to Chelsea last summer, but said peace may not be long-lasting. But if Sevilla have any say — which clearly they do — Chelsea won’t have much of a chance in January even if we decide to make another approach.

According to Marca and Diario AS, Sevilla will block any potential move for the 23-year-old in the winter — and hold out for yet another summer transfer saga (Chelsea featured last summer; Manchester City the summer before), when they will once again look to demand a fee close to Koundé’s €80m release clause. Koundé will still have two years left on his contract, giving Sevilla plenty of leverage.

Alongside Chelsea, Manchester United have also been linked recently, but Sevilla apparently feel confident in their plans. As per Estadio Deportivo, they realize that a sale will happen sooner rather than later, but until then, they will be hoping to reap the benefits of taking the financial risk in keeping him (i.e. better league results and maybe even a higher fee eventually).