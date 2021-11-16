Barcelona are getting linked with every player who might be even slightly available these days, and joining the likes of Marcos Alonso, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, and Callum Hudson-Odoi is Chelsea captain César Azpilicueta, whose current contract expires at the end of the season.

While there’s been zero suggestion that Dave would end up not signing a new contract before that comes to pass — the customary one-year extension sometime in the spring as we do with players over 30 — in case that doesn’t happen, the Blaugrana will be there waiting for him with open arms

That’s the claim from ESPN, and while Barca are mostly looking to rebuild under new head coach (and Azpi’s former Spain teammate) Xavi Hernández, they could certainly use a proven veteran winner and versatile lock-down defender as well to help lead the next generation. Azpilicueta, who’s finally getting the credit he’s been deserving all along in his home country as well, certainly knows a thing or two about winning!

On the off chance that Azpi does end up leaving Chelsea, Barca surely won’t be the only ones knocking on his door however. But he’s not leaving, right? Right! Right. (Though our legends rarely retire with the club these days, as curious as that may be, so he’ll probably leave one day. But not yet. Not. Yet. Right?)