New Barcelona manager Xavi Hernández is hoping to rescue their season (and also truly begin a much-needed and proper rebuild) on more than just good vibes and nostalgia (welcome back, Dani Alves, too), and that probably means some reinforcements through the transfer market as well.

That has led to more than the usual amount of speculation in the already highly speculative media in Spain, much of it baseless as usual, including this bit from local tabloid Sport, claiming that the Blaugrana are hoping to go “fishing” at Chelsea in January, and are baiting their hooks for the likes of Hakim Ziyech, Callum Hudson-Odoi, and Christian Pulisic.

Given that neither Ziyech nor Hudson-Odoi are strangers to rumors, their names in this story are not too surprising. Ziyech’s Chelsea move has not really worked out, while Hudson-Odoi is frequently linked with various teams in Germany (though he’s had a good run in the team now). Pulisic’s appearance is more surprising, though his frequent injuries and recent lengthy absence could easily create a false picture of his situation.

Of course, Barca also have no money, so any move for any of the well-paid trio would probably involve a loan. That’s clearly a non-starter for either Pulisic, who’s seen as the biggest prize of the tree, or Hudson-Odoi for that matter. Ziyech might be a different story, but I doubt we would want to disrupt the team too much in January.

Barcelona might want to go fishing at Chelsea, among others, but the only answer they’re likely to get from Chelsea is “go fish”. (Barring the usual caveats of never really knowing in football, etc.)