Jules Koundé has now ‘digested’ failed Chelsea transfer

For most of August, we had assumed that Jules Koundé would become a Chelsea player, and even as things dragged on, it still certainly looked like he would join the Blues before the end of the transfer window. Clearly, that didn’t happen, for whatever reason or reasons, and the 23-year-old stayed with Sevilla.

This situation has been acknowledged and reflected upon in public by multiple parties, which is fairly rare, but Sevilla are doing very well in La Liga this season and Koundé has been key to their efforts, so it all seems to be working out for the best.

That said, it’s taken Koundé a while to get over this transfer failure — over a couple months it would appear, with the player now admitting as much while representing France in World Cup qualifying this week.

“Has my failed transfer to Chelsea this summer affected me? Yes, a little bit, but now it’s digested.” -Jules Koundé; source: Téléfoot

Well, just in time to do it all over again then, right?