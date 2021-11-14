Chelsea continue to be regularly linked with Niklas Süle and Kingsley Coman, both of whom featured heavily in the rumor mill over the summer and since their situations haven’t really changed, have continued to do so.

Pertinent conditions haven’t changed much at Chelsea either, which means that a potential transfer for Süle isn’t unreasonable speculation (see also: Jules Koundé). Antonio Rüdiger looks ever more likely to leave, and none of Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, or César Azpilicueta are under contract for next season. While all three are expected to sign on eventually, the delay with Christensen is especially concerning.

Meanwhile, Süle has fully recovered from his injuries of late last season, and has seen quite a resurgence under Julian Nagelsmann. He’s featured in all but one of Bayern’s games in all competitions this season, but like Rüdiger at Chelsea, there is still no agreement over a new contract, with Bayern apparently still unwilling to meet his salary demands.

Newcastle United, who can now be easily linked with any player, may or may not be eyeing a January move — they supposedly have made contact with his agent (who also represents Timo Werner) and the 26-year-old is believed to be open to a move to Tyneside.

TRUE ✅ There were talks between @NUFC and the Management of Niklas Süle (@FCBayern) three weeks ago. The defender is interested in the project of Newcastle @SPORTBILD pic.twitter.com/tNTNufkvVk — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 3, 2021

A similar scenario is playing out with Kingsley Coman, with Sport BILD reporting that Bayern are unwilling to meet the France international’s salary demands, and things have devolved to the point where the 25-year-old is already contemplating leaving on a free transfer even though he still has 18 months left on his contract.

Chelsea and Barcelona have been credited as interested suitors, with Bayern trying not to lose him for free, as they did with David Alaba and could do with Süle. A contract extension is still possible, though unlikely. Coman tried to secure a move to the Premier League this past summer, notably to Chelsea or Manchester United, and after failing to do so, he has reportedly parted ways agent Pini Zahavi.

While we do not appear to have an immediate need for someone like Coman, especially at his massive wage demands, things can change very quickly and he is quite versatile and can play wing-back as well (like he did for France yesterday on the right).