Chelsea midfielder rumors: Tchouaméni, Nkunku, Wirtz, Kessie latest

Aurélien Tchouaméni

Chelsea’s interest in Aurelién Tchouaméni is neither surprising nor is it new — nor is any other “big” team’s — and he’s been a frequent name popping up in the rumor mill ever since the summer. Some of the latest from the past few weeks include Le Parisien (via Sport Witness) and Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), with the latter adding that other teams, like Juventus for example, are hoping that Chelsea do not come forward with a concrete offer, since most cannot compete with us financially.

Tchouaméni is Juve’s primary target for the midfield, and they are trying to engineer a swap deal with Monaco that would see Weston McKennie head the other way, while Aaron Ramsey’s potential departure to Newcastle United could also free up necessary space. Monaco have previously resisted all offers for the midfielder, but Juventus are hoping that they will cave in this time around.

Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG, Liverpool and Real Madrid have all joined the race for the prodigal talent as well, with the latter looking to sign a deputy for Casemiro. Tchouaméni’s progression, which has seen him make him debut for France in September, has also increased his price tag to around €60m, as per Marca (although, that’s still less than the “nine-figures quoted” Jude Bellingham or Declan Rice).

«Il prépare, analyse et anticipe tout»... Aurélien Tchouaméni a déjà tout d’un grand

➡️ https://t.co/aiOfTn855p pic.twitter.com/TzAL3WeNES — Le Parisien | sport (@leparisiensport) October 13, 2021

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea’s lack of creativity in the final third has been a recurring theme, and we might have to look at external options to address it.

One such option could certainly be previously linked Christopher Nkunku, whose agent, Pini Zahavi has been trying to engineer a move. The 23-year-old would not come for cheap, with RB Leipzig holding out for club-record €60m, as per BILD, but he has worked with Tuchel before (at PSG), which could work in our favor.

According to Le Parisien (via ESPN), we will go head-to-head with Newcastle United for the former PSG youth prospect, while Sport BILD (via Sport Witness) claim that Manchester City, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus are also interested.

Ligue des champions : en grande forme avec Leipzig, Nkunku pense déjà au club d’après

➡️ https://t.co/mzZeiUDJ5F pic.twitter.com/gi32dAG63G — Le Parisien | sport (@leparisiensport) November 3, 2021

Florian Wirtz

Another Bundesliga attacking midfielder who has been linked with us is Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz. The 18-year-old, who’s essentially replaced Kai Havertz, is having a very good season, including four appearances for the German national team, so unsurprisingly his nine-digit asking price has not gone down.

While he is expected to stay for at least another season (through 2023), Sport BILD claim that freshly rich Newcastle United will then make an attempt to sign him in their quest for a quick ascension to the pinnacle of world football.

Guess we better start saving up!

Franck Kessié

Franck Kessie has still not reached an agreement with AC Milan over a new contract, with the Rossoneri unwilling to meet his salary demands (€8m annual). As such, he is set to depart the club on a free transfer in the summer, with Atlético Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Liverpool, PSG, and Chelsea all said to be interested.

For his part, Kessié is said to be most keen on a move to the Premier League, or to PSG. Tottenham Hotspur are supposedly leading the race, with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Antonio Conte is pushing hard for his signing, with a January transfer also a solid possibility.