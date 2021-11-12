Hakim Ziyech continues to struggle for consistent impact at Chelsea, including during his recent run in the team (thanks largely to injuries to others), which culminated somewhat ignominiously in getting replaced by Ross Barkley of all players in the starting lineup against Burnley last weekend.

While Ziyech does have a goal to his name recently, the winner away against Malmö in the Champions League group stages, his overall play has left plenty to be desired (despite some faint praise from Tuchel), and has certainly fallen well short of his billing as “The Wizard of AMS”. It’s been rather muggle-ish, I’m afraid, instead.

As the oldest attacking player in the squad and sliding back down to the bottom of the depth chart, Ziyech is increasingly getting linked with moves away from the Bridge. The 28-year-old does have over three years left on his contract, which does limit his options, but a loan could be a temporary and mutually beneficial solution.

And that’s where Borussia Dortmund might come in, as per a report from Bild yesterday, which expects them to target some key January reinforcements in an attempt to mount a title-challenge against the evil empire — that title challenge was looking a lot better before last weekend, when BVB lost to RB Leipzig, thus giving Bayern a four-point lead at the top already after just eleven games.

Right now, this is nothing more than speculation, but it’s speculation that isn’t too unreasonable or unrealistic. We’ve done plenty of business with BVB in recent years, we have even stronger ties now with Tuchel, and maybe Ziyech just needs a (temporary?) change of scenery to shock the system back into its groove.