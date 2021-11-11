The hills in Turkey are alive with the sound of a supposed agreement between Chelsea and Fenerbahce for the transfer of center back Attila Szalai. A round-up of those rumors by CNN Turk this morning is now making the rounds as gospel around the Chelsea Twitter-verse, too, so we might as well start printing the shirts, right?

The supposed transfer fee is €23.4m, which is attributed to the likes of Ajansspor and Fotomac, whatever they may be — an oddly specific number that is clearly just a conversion of £20m, which is a number that’s been floating around for the last week. Gossip alongside the supposed transfer fee talks of a six-year contract with a hefty wage packet to match, which is being reported as a “giga-salary” fit for a “star” ... or around €4m per year.

Is there a chance any of this is actually true? As Lloyd Christmas would say, there’s probably a chance.

All that said, the 23-year-old former Rapid Vienna prospect is clearly getting plenty of traction in the rumor mill and Fenerbahce seem quite willing to cash in for ten times what they paid just a year ago. In addition to Chelsea, Szalai has been linked with the likes of Leicester City, Sevilla, Atlético Madrid and even Barcelona. If he’s half as good as his agent, he might be worth the hype.