Barcelona are a mess at the moment, and new head coach Xavi Hernández (yes, that Xavi) certainly has a big job on his hands. But he’s been promised a few January reinforcements despite his club being broken not only on the pitch but on the balance sheets as well — which could result in a few high-profile loans, taking advantage still of the quickly fading cachet of the club.

One such player, at least as per a report form Marca, could be Timo Werner, who’s apparently one of the names on their wishlist of “elite-level strikers”. (Which could make this just a joke from Marca.) The other two are Raheem Sterling and Edinson Cavani, with all three sharing the common trait of not playing too regularly at their respective clubs at the moment, despite supposedly being so elite-level.

For similar reasons, Werner has already been linked with Bayern Munich and Newcastle United in recent months, though it still seems rather unlikely that we’d pull the plug on him just yet. Before his current injury, he had started to become more involved once again in fact, with Thomas Tuchel looking to make the idea of a Lukaku-Werner pairing work in the real world as well as it does on paper (or in a computer game, as it were).

Chelsea’s attack is far from settled at the moment, and Tuchel continues to look for various solutions. Whoever steps up, there are minutes to be won. Perhaps Werner will find his shooting boots once again, even — but if not, it’s good to know that he does have some potential takers out there still.