The mystery over the delay in Andreas Christensen’s contract extension has been revealed, with a report tonight from the Telegraph’s Matt Law detailing a “last minute” change from the player’s representatives, who apparently want to shorten the deal from the standard five years to just three years.

Chelsea were “stunned” by this sudden proposal, so much so that negotiations have broken down, with neither side willing to “back down” from their demands, looking to find “common ground”, or “rushing to compromise”. Evidently, we haven’t really revisited the issue in a couple months now.

What was that about this not being a “bad situation” again, Andreas?

As much as Christensen’s happy to concentrate on playing (as he should), with the January transfer window less than two months away, we do need to find an amicable resolution sooner rather than later. While taking on Granovskaia in a battle of wills is no easy task, the 25-year-old does hold plenty of leverage in this case — especially if Antonio Rüdiger ends up leaving before next season, as it seems increasingly likely.