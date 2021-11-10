Ross Barkley has made a few impactful cameos for Chelsea this season, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was still one of the first names out the door in the summer when he will have just one year left on his contract, or perhaps in January already.

Burnley, against whom Barkley actually got the start last weekend, were interested in the summer, and they could be set to revive their interest in the winter transfer window (guessing he passed his audition!).

According to the Athletic, Burnley are hoping to entice Barkley with plenty of game-time for the remainder of the season, with Chelsea supposedly willing to sanction a loan deal. However, as in the summer, the major obstacle would be Barkley’s wages, and Chelsea would have to subsidize a significant component of his £120k weekly salary — a far cry from any designs we might have on getting something in return for the £15m transfer fee we paid to Everton in 2018, even if he might not have much of a future left with us.