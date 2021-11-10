Chelsea’s attempt to acquire Jules Koundé fell through in the final hours of the summer transfer window, and while his name has continued to be mentioned quite frequently in association with the Blues, the emergence of Trevoh Chalobah may be causing a significant rethink in terms of priorities and targets.

We could still of course make a move again for the 22-year-old — we had already agreed personal terms, after all — but our intentions may not be as strong as before, which could open other possibilities for him. One such avenue could be Manchester United, who were also linked in the summer and according to Diario AS, could revive their interest in January already.

United have already conceded 17 goals in 11 league games — summer acquisition Raphaël Varane has yet to adapt and Harry Maguire has yet to not be abysmal — which apparently has them contemplating Koundé’s €80m release clause. And it would certainly take that amount right now, with Koundé and Sevilla in terrific form, sitting third in La Liga with a game-in-hand and the division’s best defensive record.

In addition to Manchester United, Barcelona are also said to have a keen interes, with new manager Xavi Hernández on the lookout for a centre back with some pace.