UPDATE: Rennes want in on this action, too!

Rennes have contacted Chelsea for Loïc Rémy https://t.co/WN19KtYhCg — Get French Football (@GFFN) July 5, 2017

PREVIOUSLY:

By rule, we ignore transfer rumors from Turkey; there’s just far too much nonsense there even by rumor mill standards.

But there’s been so little action around poor ol’ Loïc Rémy that we’re slightly desperate and thus are looking at this report from whatever Sporx is as a semi-reasonable solution to the Rémy situation.

Beşiktaş, Remy için Chelsea'den yanıt bekliyorhttps://t.co/peol6J0cOt — Sporx (@sporx) July 4, 2017

Sporx claim that Turkish champions Besiktas, with whom Chelsea have dealt with in the recent past over a center forward, namely Demba Ba, are dipping back into that Blues-well to the tune of a €2m bid for Loïc Rémy. An agreement with Rémy himself has already been reached to “a great extent” apparently — a three year deal with a club option for a fourth — but Chelsea need a bit more convincing (i.e. money). Why Chelsea would need any such thing is a mystery, but if Besiktas want to throw in a few bags of balls or perhaps some lovely Turkish coffee, then I’d be all for that.

Rémy last played for Chelsea in April of 2016, following up a useful 2014-15 with an injury-filled and ineffective 2015-16. He spent last season on loan at Crystal Palace but was limited to just 8 appearances thanks to (more) recurring injuries and general crapness. The 30-year-old does have a year left on the four-year contract he signed in 2014 after Chelsea paid his buyout clause at QPR, but it’s hard to imagine him ever playing for us again. If someone wants to give us €2m or even €2 at this point, we should be thanking our lucky stars.