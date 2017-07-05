Although Andreas Christensen is expected to earn a chance and then his place in the Chelsea first-team this pre-season following his two-year loan stint at Bundesliga club Borussia Mönchengladbach, but there are no guarantees of that happening until it actually does. In the meantime, other clubs are lining up just in case Christensen’s return goes awry.

Gladbach have already expressed their undying wish to see the youngster back one day, while yesterday, according to Sky Italia (and others who have since picked up on that report), Inter Milan have made contact regarding a potential move as well. The Nerazzurri are looking for cheap options to reinforce their squad after failing to meet expectations on the pitch as well as UEFA's Financial Fair Play demands, and the young defender would fit that exact mould.

If we entertain the idea of Chelsea not flat-out refusing Inter’s latest cheeky shenanigans — how did that whole Conte pursuit work out, lads? — presumably this would be a loan deal given Inter’s transfer market spending restrictions. Then again, Christensen’s father recently made it quite clear that they’re done with the loan business, so Inter could be out of luck twice over, even if they could offer some development time to the 21-year-old. Sorry again, chaps!

Next!