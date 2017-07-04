In what is hopefully the first of many contract extensions agreed and announced this summer, 20-year-old Kasey Palmer has signed a new deal that will see him through till 2021.

4 more years @Chelseafc Thank you to my parents for sorting my new deal! Buzzing for the new season to start now #SuperAgents #KP45 ⚽ ❤ pic.twitter.com/e1uweFAgcq — Kasey (@kaseypalmer45) July 3, 2017

Palmer’s previous deal was set to expire in the summer of 2019, and renewing it was certainly the right thing to do. The skillful attacking midfielder impressed on loan at Huddersfield last season and despite missing the last four months of the season due to a hamstring injury, played an important role in helping them secure promotion. One look at Palmer’s Twitter page will tell you that he’s developed a great affection for his former loan club and further inspection will make it evident that the feelings are mutual with the Huddersfield Town fans, and understandably so.

Huddersfield manager David Wagner confirmed earlier this week at a press conference, that enquiries had been made about signing both Palmer and Isaiah Brown. All suggestions point towards a loan move for Palmer and a permanent one for Brown, as Premier League rules prevent multiple loanees from one club joining another. Palmer’s contract extension is a clear sign that Chelsea recognise his potential and aren’t willing to let him leave permanently just yet, which makes a loan move to Huddersfield look all the more likely.

Palmer is now the joint-longest contracted #CFC player, up to 2021, alongside Alonso, Kanté, Loftus-Cheek, Moses, Batshuayi and Mount. — Chelsea Youth (@chelseayouth) July 3, 2017

As the insightful @chelseayouth also observes, expect many more renewals for young players to follow in the near future.