They’re dropping like flies, them Chelsea hot prospects these days. Aké, Traoré, Solanke, maybe Izzy Brown, maybe Nathaniel Chalobah ... and now maybe Charly Musonda? Surely not; not with still two years left on his contract??

Take in isolation, each departure makes sense and is hardly cause for concern. Just purely as a numbers game, Chelsea will have to sell some good prospects. We’ve done this since the inception of the modern Academy and will continue to do so until we can. The overall quality of the Academy has improved, and thus so have the qualities of the players who’ve “failed” to make it at Chelsea. Where once we let Lalkovič go, we’re now letting Traoré go. (Sorry, Milan, I still loves ya.)

In any case, perhaps jumping on that gravy train and looking for the next handout are Celtic and ex-Chelsea youth coach Brendan Rodgers. Brendan, who refused to give us Moussa Dembélélé and Craig Gordon and Kieran Tierney — I know it’s not that simple but that would ruin my narrative — now wants a handout in the form and shape of a Charly Musonda Jr.

“I still want to add to the squad. We have another one, a player of substantial pedigree and quality, who we hope can get in very soon. He is young but he is a big talent who has got experience.” “If we can close the deal out, it will be for good money. He is what you would call a number 10. We have players who can play there, but it’s about getting pace and power and also another one that can make the last pass. I felt that was something from last season that I wanted to add. We are hopeful we can get it done.” “It has been six months in the making, and Celtic have been great in trying to make it happen. There’s no timescale or percentage on it. When it’s done, it’s done.” -Brendan Rodgers; source: Sunday Post

Reports in Scotland are guessing that mystery no.10 signing is the youngest of the Musondas and are putting a spectacularly low £5m price tag on it.

Celtic prepare £5million swoop for Charly Musonda as Brendan Rodgers homes in on playmaker https://t.co/N7PPzpeMF4 — Sunday Mail Sport (@SundayMailSport) July 2, 2017

LOL.

This would be tremendously silly. A loan, I could see — he needs playing time after last season’s failed loan at Real Betis and multiple injuries. Anything more ... and yeah, go fish, B-rodge.

Here’s the ever wonderful Mr. T with the info to make us feel like common sense might have a place in football just yet.